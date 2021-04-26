Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.50. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

