Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TLX. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €35.58 ($41.86). The company had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.29. Talanx has a 52-week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52-week high of €37.66 ($44.31). The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

