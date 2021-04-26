Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 365,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after buying an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

