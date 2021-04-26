Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

