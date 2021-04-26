Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.22, $45.75, $34.91 and $10.00.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $7.20, $5.22, $34.91, $45.75, $18.11, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $24.72, $4.92 and $119.16. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

