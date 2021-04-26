Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Achieves $72.17 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,587,213 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.