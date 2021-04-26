SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.71 on Monday, reaching $571.93. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

