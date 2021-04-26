SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $590.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average is $420.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

