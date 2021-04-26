sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $145.29 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

