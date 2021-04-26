SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.73. 58,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,087,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

