Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,590 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,749. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

