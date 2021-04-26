Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

