Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

