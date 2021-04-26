Strid Group LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $43.68 on Monday, hitting $1,142.71. 31,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,389. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.37, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

