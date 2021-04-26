Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,851. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.