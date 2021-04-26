StormX Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. StormX has a market capitalization of $379.30 million and $33.96 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

