State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,200 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of US Ecology worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

