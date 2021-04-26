State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,030 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HA stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

