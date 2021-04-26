State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,300 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

