State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $995,910. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.