State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $38.72 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

