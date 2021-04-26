Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $115.52. 128,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

