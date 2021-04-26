Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 353.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

