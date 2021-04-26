StakeCubeCoin Price Hits $1.43 (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. StakeCubeCoin has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $21,430.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 8,453,977 coins and its circulating supply is 7,581,171 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

