STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

STAA stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 452,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,694. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $136.10.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,860,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

