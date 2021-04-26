St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

