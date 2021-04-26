Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $179.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.06.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82. Splunk has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 99,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.