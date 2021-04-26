Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 841204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.87 million and a P/E ratio of 97.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.98.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.