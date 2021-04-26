SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $122.82. 21,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,702. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

