SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,110 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

