SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.