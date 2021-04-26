Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $86,880.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,832. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

