Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $870.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $940.84 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $592.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 10,365,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,580. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 351,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

