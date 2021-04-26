Sony (SNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Sony has set its FY 2020

Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNE stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

A number of analysts have commented on SNE shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

