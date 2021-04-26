SOL Capital Management CO Sells 899 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

