SOL Capital Management CO Sells 780 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $260.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.40 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

