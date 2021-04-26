SOL Capital Management CO Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

