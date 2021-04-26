SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,567 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

