SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

