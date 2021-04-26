SOL Capital Management CO Buys 970 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

