SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.02 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $97.30 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

