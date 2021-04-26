SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000625 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.