SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.20. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $52.47. 6,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.