Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market cap of C$788.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.95.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

