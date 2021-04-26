SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

