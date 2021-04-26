Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $82.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 206,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,927. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.61, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

