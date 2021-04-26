Simmons First National Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $24,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

