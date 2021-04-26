Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $21.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $105.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. 280,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $75.80.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

