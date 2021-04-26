Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shutterstock stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

