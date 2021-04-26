Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €199.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €199.75 ($235.00).

SAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR SAE traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €182.40 ($214.59). The company had a trading volume of 48,941 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €186.82 and its 200-day moving average is €170.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

